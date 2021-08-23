Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.45.

Albemarle stock traded up $8.49 on Monday, hitting $228.17. 13,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

