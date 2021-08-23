SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 75,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.61. 24,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

