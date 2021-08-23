$2.17 EPS Expected for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.24. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.55. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

