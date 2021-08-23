QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,054,353. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.