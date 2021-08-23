Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $12.73 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Five Below stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,800. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $227.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.