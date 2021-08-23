Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Lifted by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2,140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,632 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $967,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

