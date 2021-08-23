TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $22.82. 20,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,034. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39. TELUS has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TELUS by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,171 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

