Conceal 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,156.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Conceal has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $23,156.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,872.69 or 1.00120491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00043396 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $276.23 or 0.00554539 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.30 or 0.00942135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.64 or 0.00356610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,516,950 coins and its circulating supply is 10,828,527 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

