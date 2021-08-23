$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,727,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.75. 584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,557. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $97.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

