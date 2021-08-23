SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,600 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, reaching $359.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,309. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.47. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $364.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 150.28 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

