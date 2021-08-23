Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $61,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after acquiring an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,746,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,736. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

