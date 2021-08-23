Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,084 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 2.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $46,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 163,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.00. 3,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

