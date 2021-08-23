CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after buying an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after buying an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.72 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.