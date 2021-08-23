Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock opened at $154.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

