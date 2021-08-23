Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $448.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

