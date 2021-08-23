Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $52.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

