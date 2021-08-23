Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.