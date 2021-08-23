Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $178,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $229.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

