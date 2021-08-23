Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $268.84. 20,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.00. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

