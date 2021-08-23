$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $2.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.67.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $545.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.12. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

