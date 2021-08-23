Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after acquiring an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.50. 8,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,050. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.