AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 52-Week High at $282.15

Aon plc (NYSE:AON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $282.15 and last traded at $281.81, with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after buying an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

