Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 246,300 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $117,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after acquiring an additional 291,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $367,633,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.08. 3,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,721. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.26. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.66 and a twelve month high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

