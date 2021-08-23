Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 50,053 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,053 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 2.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $260,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.37. 2,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,439. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

