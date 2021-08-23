Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Boosted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.9% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $364.83. 5,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,174. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

