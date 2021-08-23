$4.23 EPS Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.82 and the lowest is $2.63. Dillard’s posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $31.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.81. 589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $209.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

