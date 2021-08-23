$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report sales of $5.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $19.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $20.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $345,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 78,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.90. 176,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

