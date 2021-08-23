TigerCash Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $742,105.38 and $4.79 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.48 or 0.00839143 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

