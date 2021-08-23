Truist Lowers The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist from $98.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

ENSG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.90. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

