Tixl 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $313,705.00 (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Tixl coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $313,705.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00129630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00159285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,972.42 or 1.00204700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00994993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.06 or 0.06705505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

