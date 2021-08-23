MetaMorph Achieves Market Capitalization of $680,509.53 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 115% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $680,509.53 and $1.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00050747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00812263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00102461 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.