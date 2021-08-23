Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.43 and the highest is $2.78. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $2.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.51 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $84,034,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.06. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

