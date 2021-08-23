WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $49.92. 1,324,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,874,918. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

