ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.57

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.94. ProPetro shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 1,793 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

