VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.45. VSE shares last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get VSE alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $616.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VSE by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in VSE by 34.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.