CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.91

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.91 and last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 23904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.69%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

