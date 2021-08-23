iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.21

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.21 and last traded at $159.21, with a volume of 786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

