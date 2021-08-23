Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.84. 34,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,917,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lifted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

