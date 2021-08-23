Brokerages Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $8.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.27. 5,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.70. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

