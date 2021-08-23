Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases New Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. IHS Markit accounts for about 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

