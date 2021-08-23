Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $150.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,989. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.34.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

