Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to announce $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.86. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC grew its position in Equifax by 55.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 197.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.05. 1,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $264.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.02.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

