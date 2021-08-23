$1.05 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.43. 6,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,907. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

