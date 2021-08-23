$11.83 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce sales of $11.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $42.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LYB stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.88. 6,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,157. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

