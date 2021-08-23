The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $365.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies traded as high as $336.98 and last traded at $336.57, with a volume of 2532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $330.18.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $38,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.