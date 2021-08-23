X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, X-CASH has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $50,691.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCASHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.