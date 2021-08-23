Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.28. 7,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.