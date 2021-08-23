Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $251,012.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $251,012.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.87 or 0.00816579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,519,326 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

