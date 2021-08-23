Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 51,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 600,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 198,887 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.73. 9,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,347. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

