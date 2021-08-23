Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 26,017 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,793,000 after acquiring an additional 100,277 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 42.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS opened at $59.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.